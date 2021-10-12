GSilver Begins Mineral Processing at El Cubo

~ Anticipates 1st Concentrate Sales in October ~VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that processing of silver and gold bearing …

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO of GSilver commented, "We have achieved yet another significant milestone - on track, on time and on budget - with the recommissioning of our El Cubo mill. I congratulate all of our team members on executing this noteworthy achievement so rapidly."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the " Company " or " GSilver ") ( TSXV:GSVR )( OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that processing of silver and gold bearing material has commenced at its El Cubo mine and mill located 11km east of the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's first concentrate sales are anticipated to occur before the end of October, 2021.

Mineral Processing Commences:

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. has commenced the processing of silver and gold bearing material at its El Cubo mill. The Company is producing a bulk silver and gold concentrate that will be sold to Ocean Partners UK Ltd., as announced in the Company's news release dated Sept. 23rd. (Click Here.)

Crushing and grinding of mill feed from El Cubo commenced on October 8, 2021, after GSilver had accumulated over 20,000 tonnes of stockpiled material in the El Cubo storage yard. The Company expects to deliver its first shipment of concentrate by the end of the month and to receive initial payment shortly thereafter.

The Company has completed most of the US$3.5m in planned upgrades at its El Cubo floatation processing plant, which is capable of handling approximately 1500 tonnes per day, or over 500,000 tonnes per year. With initial mine production from El Cubo planned at ~ 750 tonnes per day, the Company's mill has ample capacity for expansion to handle material from the Company's nearby El Pinguico project and/or other sources of material from the greater Guanajuato Mining District.

Director and COO Hernan Dorado said: "Having completed the acquisition of El Cubo in April 2021, only six months ago, our mining and mineral processing teams have done an exceptional job in swiftly bringing the mill and related facilities back online. The start-up process is proceeding as envisioned, including short stoppages while all of the moving parts of the plant are tested, retested, and in some cases operated for the first time. This has been a relatively smooth process at El Cubo, and we anticipate a short timeline of ramping up to our planned initial monthly throughput of ~ 22,500 tonnes."