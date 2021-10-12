AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom AG - Share buyback provides downside protection

Cancom announced a share buyback programme in the magnitude of up to 9.09% of shares outstanding, to be acquired in a one-year period starting on October 19th. In total, some 3.5m shares can be purchased.

Cancom SE (Update) Technology MCap EUR 1.9bn

BUY PT EUR 67.00 (+35% potential) Cancom announced a share buyback program of up to EUR 174m, thus letting shareholders participate in the proceeds of the divestment of the UK business. A good move, considering the idle cash on the balance sheet. Read

Cancom announced a share buyback programme in the magnitude of up to 9.09% of shares outstanding, to be acquired in a one-year period starting on October 19th. In total, some 3.5m shares can be purchased, which represents a volume of EUR 173.5m, calculated on yesterday’s close price (EUR 49.57 per share). With the share buyback, the management lets shareholders participate in the successful sale of the activities in the UK earlier this year, which led to a cash inflow of c. EUR 390m and a book gain of c. EUR 225m in Q3. Considering the significant expected cash reserves even after the completion of the buyback programme, more cash distributions could follow in the form of dividends or more buybacks. We keep our sales and earnings estimates unchanged, as well as our DCF-based valuation. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with an unchanged price target of EUR 67.00.