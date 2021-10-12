checkAd

CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology

CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology

CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology

- COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK

- First-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, to be withdrawn from regulatory review due
to potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - October 12, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced the strategic decision to focus its COVID-19 vaccine development towards the development of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates in collaboration with GSK and to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from the current approval process with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In view of a recent EMA communication, CureVac estimates that the earliest potential approval of CVnCoV would come in the second quarter of 2022. By this time, the companies expect the candidates from the second-generation vaccine program to have progressed to late-stage clinical development. The decision is also aligned with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic response towards a greater need for differentiated vaccines to address the developing endemic SARS-CoV2 situation. As a direct consequence, the existing Advanced Purchase Agreement with the European Commission, which was predicated on employing CVnCoV to address the acute pandemic need, will cease. CureVac is assessing the possibility of leveraging CVnCoV commitments for the second-generation vaccine candidates. CureVac remains in contact with the European Commission and is supportive of its public health efforts.

DGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
