BowX Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Combination with WeWork Before October 19, 2021

BowX’s board of directors recommends you vote “FOR” the business combination with WeWork and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus dated September 20, 2021. All stockholders of BowX are strongly encouraged to read the proxy statement in its entirety before voting.

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOWX, BOWXU, and BOWXW) (“BowX”), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of its proposed business combination with WeWork Inc. (“WeWork”) ahead of its special meeting scheduled for October 19, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”). Holders of BowX common stock as of the record date of September 14, 2021, should vote their shares even if they no longer own them and regardless of the number of shares they hold.

The Special Meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/bowxacquisitioncorp/sm2021. BowX recommends that you log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting to ensure you are logged in when the Special Meeting starts.

These are the two easiest ways to vote:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions on the Voting Instruction Form you received in the mail provided by your bank, broker or other nominee. You will need your control number, which is printed on the form you received in order to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your control number which is included on the voting instruction form to vote via automated telephone service.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

For voting by mail, be sure to:

Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form; and

Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided; and

Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to the date of the Special Meeting.

YOUR CONTROL NUMBER IS FOUND ON YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM. If you did not receive or misplaced your voting instruction form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.