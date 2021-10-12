checkAd

Transphorm Wins $1.4 Million Contract From Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that it has been awarded a $0.9 million contract with a $0.5 million option by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This contract, W31P4Q-21-C-0009, commissions Transphorm to explore performance and cost boundaries for manufacturing an alternative Nitrogen polar (N-polar) GaN solution for DoD and Commercial radio frequency (RF)/millimeter wave (mm-wave) applications. Transphorm will be responsible for delivering the epiwafer technology whereas the sub-contractor, University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), will fabricate the RF/mm-wave transistors.

The new project builds on Transphorm’s history as well as ongoing work with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to establish a domestic resource and supply for RF GaN epiwafers, with emphasis on N-polar GaN, a technology that is proven to deliver greater benefits than today’s more commonly used Gallium polar (Ga-polar) GaN for RF and mm-wave applications. Transphorm will explore the use of sapphire substrates to achieve greater cost efficiency for N-polar GaN solutions compared to conventional Ga-polar on silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. The work output is expected to yield a stable, high quality thin-epi structure with its capability established by the high-performance transistors.

Transphorm’s team will meet the following program objectives regarding N-polar GaN-on-Sapphire:

  • Establish the overall value proposition
  • Define the high-performance parameter space
  • Define the viability of building the epiwafers

“We’re thankful to DARPA for the opportunity and confidence to further define the N-polar GaN solution for RF applications. This project, coupled with our ongoing work to scale manufacturing with ONR support is an incredible opportunity for Transphorm to grow its position as a premium RF epiwafer supplier, our second business vertical. The goal now is to take that foundation and enable our RF epi customers to achieve more efficient RF power for the dollar,” said Dr. Mishra, CTO and co-founder of Transphorm. “Sapphire is an attractive material choice for this purpose but has historically been dismissed as it has low heat conductance. We believe that, with innovative engineering, the program team can overcome that limitation and are excited for the chance to set that benchmark for the GaN RF industry.”

Seite 1 von 2


Transphorm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transphorm Wins $1.4 Million Contract From Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that it has been awarded a $0.9 million contract with a $0.5 million option by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Transphorm’s Strategic Partner, Yaskawa, Converts $15.6 Million of Debt into Transphorm Common Stock at $5.00 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten