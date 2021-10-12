Deciphera Announces Approval of QINLOCK in Switzerland for the Treatment of Fourth-Line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted approval for QINLOCK (ripretinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib1.
“We are committed to delivering this much-needed medicine to patients globally, and are thrilled that we have received approval in Switzerland, which is our seventh approval worldwide and the first in Europe,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. “Following a positive opinion earlier this month from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), we look forward to a potential approval from the European Commission (EC) for QINLOCK in the fourth quarter of this year, and to ensuring that GIST patients across the EU have access to this treatment option designed specifically for their disease.”
The application for QINLOCK approval was supported by efficacy results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 INVICTUS study of QINLOCK in patients with advanced GIST as well as combined safety results from INVICTUS and the Phase 1 study of QINLOCK. In INVICTUS, QINLOCK demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 6.3 months compared to 1.0 month in the placebo arm and significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 85% (hazard ratio of 0.15, p<0.0001). Secondary endpoints as determined by independent radiologic review using modified RECIST include Objective Response Rate (ORR) and Overall Survival (OS). QINLOCK demonstrated an ORR of 9.4% compared with 0% for placebo (p =0.0504)2. In addition, QINLOCK demonstrated a median overall survival of 15.1 months compared to 6.6 months in the placebo arm and reduced the risk of death by 64% (hazard ratio of 0.36) 2.
The most frequently observed adverse drug reactions (≥20%) in patients treated with QINLOCK were fatigue, alopecia, nausea, myalgia, constipation, diarrhea, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), weight decreased, vomiting, lipase increased, muscle spasms, arthralgia, headache and dyspnoea1,2.
In the INVICTUS study, adverse reactions resulting in permanent discontinuation occurred in 8% of patients, dosage interruptions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 24% of patients and dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 7% of patients who received QINLOCK 1,2.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare