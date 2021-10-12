Deciphera Announces Approval of QINLOCK in Switzerland for the Treatment of Fourth-Line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has granted approval for QINLOCK (ripretinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib1.

“We are committed to delivering this much-needed medicine to patients globally, and are thrilled that we have received approval in Switzerland, which is our seventh approval worldwide and the first in Europe,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. “Following a positive opinion earlier this month from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), we look forward to a potential approval from the European Commission (EC) for QINLOCK in the fourth quarter of this year, and to ensuring that GIST patients across the EU have access to this treatment option designed specifically for their disease.”