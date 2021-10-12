RingCentral Announces RingCentral Rise, a Strategic and Secure Communications Platform Designed for Service Providers Around the World

Organizations across the globe are increasingly anxious to shift from their legacy communications solutions to the cloud. However, the process of this cloud transformation can be slow, costly and time consuming and a frustrating experience for customers. With RingCentral Rise, service providers now have the means to create differentiated cloud communications offers that help customers to rapidly move to the cloud with an integrated end-to-end managed service with the latest joint innovations for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise, a new platform designed exclusively for service providers around the world. By leveraging Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral, service providers can now offer their own unique, co-branded unified cloud communications solutions including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, and contact center solutions to businesses in a fast, flexible, and scalable manner.

A number of major service providers around the world are already deploying RingCentral Rise including AT&T Business (US), ecotel (Germany), MCM (Mexico), and TELUS (Canada).

“RingCentral is a leader in developing effective strategic partnerships in the global UCaaS market,” said Elka Popova, Connected Work, vice president, Frost & Sullivan. “The Rise program from RingCentral marks a new phase in the UCaaS industry’s evolution as it highlights an important shift in operator and vendor strategies. The program meets the needs of businesses and partners that demand greater simplicity in terms of core feature set, packaging and pricing, while offering greater flexibility in terms of integrations with customer-specific workflows.”

Additionally, RingCentral recently received a Competitive Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in Best Practices for Global Strategic Partnerships in the UCaaS Industry.

RingCentral Rise is unique from other unified communications solutions for service providers. Unlike reseller programs and privately hosted unified communications products, Rise is a platform built on the RingCentral cloud that deeply integrates with service provider technology, provides co-branded applications that are constantly updated with the latest innovation, and unlocks opportunities for co-creation with an open platform. In addition to the technology platform, RingCentral is offering a full go-to-market program built for service providers, including a service provider portal, a channel harmony program, and a dedicated service provider team.