Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite's industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

“bp is pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Cognite to focus on optimization through contextualized data,” says Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice President Digital, Production & Business Services, bp. “Our collaboration using Cognite Data Fusion in our Well Delivery Workbench will empower well planners, engineers, and rig site operations teams to optimize well design and execution workflows. This will create a greater focus on safe delivery, improved design quality, and increased efficiency.”