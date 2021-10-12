checkAd

FlightSafety and GE Digital Partner to Leverage C-FOQA Data for Training Insights

Today, FlightSafety International, the premier professional aviation training company, and GE Digital, an industrial software leader with comprehensive safety analytics for the corporate jet space, announce the launch of their new partnership to use actual flight data to reduce flight risks through superior training delivery.

In this partnership, unlike any other in the business aviation industry, GE Digital will provide data-driven C-FOQA insights to FlightSafety. FlightSafety will use these insights to enhance training and ensure pilots are prepared for any possible threat, before these risks are real. More than 300 operators and 1,000+ aircraft are part of the C-FOQA community, able to make use of automatic processing of flight data with a library of 200+ events and 2,000+ measurements that monitor everything from simple aircraft limitation exceedances to highly advanced risk-based modeling.

“Actual flight data will allow us to tailor training to address safety threats before crews even experience them,” said Brad Thress, President and CEO of FlightSafety International. “FlightSafety employs a risk- based approach to training and partnering with GE Digital for their C-FOQA data will have incredible applications for us on approach stability, touch down point control, procedure compliance and runway safety, among others.”

FlightSafety’s Executive Vice President of Safety & Regulatory Compliance Richard Meikle said, “We aim to train the most prepared pilots in the industry – proficient simply isn’t enough. Our partnership with GE Digital will provide evidence of threats to flight operations through the GE Digital Aviation Software data to construct precisely targeted scenarios to enhance safety. That’s much more than just checking boxes to complete requirements. This is a huge differentiator.”

“GE Digital is honored to partner with FlightSafety to bring data-based training to corporate aviation,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital’s Aviation Software business. “By applying our flight data expertise and airspace efficiency software to FlightSafety training, aviation professionals will be able to identify the safest way in and out of any situation.”

The FlightSafety/GE Digital partnership will promote continuous improvement to proactively mitigate risks to flight operations.

About FlightSafety International
 FlightSafety International is the world’s premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. For more details, please visit flightsafety.com.

About GE Digital
 GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

