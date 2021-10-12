ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital WHAT: Will host the webinar, “Federal and State ACA Regulations Simplified.” WHEN: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, click here. DETAILS: Under the current administration’s leadership, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is here to stay. Even so, requirements change regularly as more and more states adopt their own ACA regulations. During this webinar, Rebekah Braselton-Denmark, Tax Director, and Jess LeDonne, Director of Government Relations & Economic Incentives Manager for First Advantage, will dive into the latest ACA stipulations, state-level requirements and best practices. Session attendees will learn about key details, deadlines and predictions to help their organizations navigate the challenges associated with this rapidly evolving legislation. To sign up, click here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com (888) 314-9761