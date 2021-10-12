checkAd

Finch Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The pre-recorded presentation will be made available on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 4:45 pm ET under the ‘Investors & News’ section of the Finch website and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. PRISM4, a Phase 3 trial, is designed to serve as the second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Finch has a partnership with Takeda focused on the development of targeted microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease.

Human-First Discovery is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
(619) 916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com

or

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
jurban@berrypr.com
212-253-8881





Disclaimer

