Versus Systems to Present at LD Micro Main Event

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the company will be presenting at the 14 th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 13 at 1:00pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems, will be giving the presentation.

“Versus Systems is pleased to be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event this year. We are excited to be able to share updates on our progress as a NASDAQ-listed company in person to the investment community,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, October 13

Time: 1:00pm PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.