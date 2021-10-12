checkAd

Nevada Copper Announces Transformative Balance Sheet Improvement

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC:NEVDD) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with its senior project lender and a non-binding term sheet with its largest shareholder to provide additional financing and a significant deferral and extension of its debt facilities, providing substantially greater balance sheet flexibility and support for the completion of the ramp-up of its underground mining operations and subsequent advancement of its open pit project and broader property exploration targets.

Highlights

  • Extension of Senior Project Facility:
    • Two-year deferral of first loan repayments: First debt repayments deferred by two years, with Tranche A repayment only scheduled to begin in July 2025, providing significant additional flexibility
    • Extension of loan amortization schedule: Extended amortization schedule with final maturity now occurring in July 2029
    • Additional project completion flexibility: The long stop date for the formal commercial project completion test deferred until June 2023
  • Consolidation and extension of shareholder loans
    • Consolidation of shareholder loans: All outstanding shareholder loans consolidated under a single existing shareholder credit facility, as amended (the “Amended Credit Facility”)
    • Two-year extension to maturity date: Maturity of the Amended Credit Facility deferred until 2026, with no scheduled payments before final maturity
    • Additional committed liquidity: Increased availability of US$41 million under the Amended Credit Facility

Randy Buffington, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “These combined balance sheet improvements provide significant additional runway for the Company as we move forward to complete the ramp-up of our underground operations. The ongoing support of two of our major stakeholders provides further validation of the significant inherent value of our copper operations in Nevada and allows us to continue to pursue the growth potential embedded within our asset base”.

