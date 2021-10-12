checkAd

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMARKETS GZIC) Announces Smart Technology Installation Complete at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex for the City of West Des Moines, Iowa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, today announces the deployment of its Smart WIFI technologies networks at the newly constructed MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (“RecPlex”) in West Des Moines, Iowa.

On September 30, 2021, RecPlex visitors began to enjoy the inaugural smart city WIFI technologies in West Des Moines, Iowa envisioned and installed by GZ6G Technologies and its three divisions.

The various operating divisions of GZ6G Technologies worked in concert to complete the installation as follows:

●      Green Zebra Networks managed the installation and provisioning of the GZ Hardware technology, for which the Green Zebra Networks “Network Team” will continue to support the hardware and software system for 5 years ensuring 24/7, 365 day connectivity to the city, fans and visitors.

●      Green Zebra Labs provided proprietary data collection platform VenuTRAX that supports the in-venue experience and will continue to provide analytics software updates and visitor data insights.

●      Green Zebra Media will provide marketing support and brand partnerships that will help drive sponsorship revenue. RecPlex is expected to be fully operational in Spring 2022.

“It’s been a long 16 months for everyone at GZ6G, our client, and our vendor partners working to complete complex project installs such as this one. Regardless of the challenges, I have seen amazing teamwork from all sides push through various setbacks and Covid-19 restrictions to be prepared for 2022 events.  We have used our time wisely to strategize, hire, and train new internal teams to focus on technologies and customer support for companies we work with,” stated Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp.

Mr. Smith continued, “As we bring on new cities, NFL, NCAA, and MLB venue opportunities, dependable support and innovative IoT technology will be the key component to long term relationship success as we add City Venue projects in the 2022 season.” 

“Our partnership with Green Zebra will provide both new and increased monetization services that we expect will help sustain the RecPlex operations,” said Tom Hadden, City Manager of West Des Moines. “This facility delivers a major economic benefit to the area and is just the first step in our smart city initiative.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMARKETS GZIC) Announces Smart Technology Installation Complete at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex for the City of West Des Moines, Iowa LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, today announces the deployment of its Smart WIFI …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...