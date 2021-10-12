checkAd

Small Business Development Group (OTC SBDG) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sports Merchandise and Memorabilia Company

CARY, NC, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com) announced today that the Company has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire a U.S. based manufacturer of licensed sports products and sports memorabilia.

Edge Innovations designs, develops and manufactures scalable licensed retail products which are sold in multiple high-volume consumer sectors.  Its innovative, patented product lines are poised for exponential growth.

“Edge Innovations’ patented products, including the very popular www.blingware.com line, are American made products with high margins.  With its access to global licenses and its ability to sell products through a billion dollar online retailer, make it an especially solid investment for SBDG,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman.  “With fans back in the stadiums, and with the Blingware line, now is the time to make an acquisition like this.”

"With live sporting events back in motion, we are excited to get existing products back into our distribution outlets in stadium stores, as well as new product lines of commemorative cups for stadium giveaways, and souvenir cups for concession vendors. Moving forward, we are looking to add hot market and on-demand products -- so, for instance, immediately after a team wins a championship, our products will be available to their fans," said Gary Merten, founder and CEO of Edge Innovations.

"We've known Gary for some time, and he is the kind of entrepreneur we want on the SBDG team. This is an industry that I have a long history in.  I am looking forward to helping develop memorabilia, limited-edition concepts, and essentially creating more product lines to add to Edge’s excellent list of SKU's," said Brian Jue, Small Business Development Group Chief Operating Officer and a Director.

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, go to www.SBDGStock.com

Note to Investors
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact:  Paul Knopick
940.262.3584
pknopick@eandecommunications.com





