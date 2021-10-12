checkAd

Fremont Bank Selects View Smart Windows for New Headquarters in San Francisco Bay Area

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will be installed at the new headquarters for Fremont Bank, in Fremont, CA, part of the Bay Area’s Tri-City market.

Fremont Bank, one of California's oldest, independent family-owned banks, recently broke ground on the six-story Class A office building, which will house their main branch Financial Center, along with Private Banking, Wealth & Trust Services, Corporate Banking, Fremont Bank Foundation and Board & Executive offices. The new headquarters includes an eye-catching appearance along with design features that place sustainability and health and wellness top-of-mind. View Smart Windows are a key feature, selected to improve energy-efficiency, while enhancing productivity and wellbeing for Fremont Bank associates.

View Smart Windows transform buildings into responsive environments that automatically adjust to control heat and glare without the need for blinds. The windows also deliver significant health benefits to occupants, as a recent study found people working behind View Smart Windows slept an average of 37 minutes more per night and experienced half as many headaches compared to those working behind regular windows with blinds.

“Dramatic design and a comfortable working environment are the driving forces behind the approach to our new headquarters,” said Christopher Olson, Chief Operating & Risk Officer, Fremont Bank. “View Smart Windows set the tone by creating a jewel of a building—a dynamic workspace that allows associates to be healthy and productive as well as a space that our clients will enjoy.”

Aesthetically, the floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows create a beautiful uniform exterior that will make Fremont Bank’s new headquarters a prominent feature of the downtown Fremont revitalization and represent the bank’s ongoing commitment to the Tri-City and surrounding areas.

“View is on a mission to transform buildings for the better – by providing technology to make them smarter, healthier, and more energy-efficient,” said Sri Venkat, Vice President with View, Inc. “By harnessing the benefits of natural light and outdoor views, View Smart Windows act as a differentiating amenity in office buildings. We’re pleased to be a signature element of Fremont Bank’s new state-of-the-art headquarters.”

ELS Architecture and Urban Design served as lead architect on the project. The new Fremont Bank headquarters is expected to be delivered in early 2023.

About View
View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security, and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Fremont Bank
Fremont Bank, founded in 1964, has grown organically over the past 55 years with 21 branches in the Bay Area. We offer a full suite of competitive products to meet the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our personal and business clients. As an independent community bank our contributions extend well beyond banking services. We are active members in the communities we serve, proactively working to improve overall quality of life through volunteerism and philanthropic contributions.

