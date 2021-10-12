Mirasol Resources Provides Updates on its Libanesa and Virginia Precious Metals Projects in Argentina

Mirasol’s President, Tim Heenan stated: “We are pleased to be partnered at Libanesa with Golden Arrow, a well-funded exploration company with a successful discovery record in Argentina. We look forward to Golden Arrow moving forward aggressively with its exploration plan to refine the drill targets in preparation for the maiden drill program expected to start in early 2022.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ ) (OTCPK: MRZLF ) (the “ Company ” or “ Mirasol ”) is pleased to provide an update on two partner-funded projects in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. At the Libanesa project (“Libanesa”), Mirasol has executed a definitive agreement granting Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSX-V: GRG) (“Golden Arrow”) an option to acquire a 75% interest in the project. A surface exploration program operated by Golden Arrow is to start shortly to refine drill targets, with a maiden drill program planned for Q1 2022. At the Virginia project (“Virginia”), which is under an option agreement with Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (“Silver Sands”) and operated by Mirasol, the Company’s exploration team has started a 2,685m Phase III drill program.

Mr. Heenan added: “We are also pleased that drilling has started again at Virginia to follow up on our successful Phase I and II programs. The 2,685m Phase III program is designed to increase the Ag resources at Virginia by following-up on prospective targets discovered last field season. This is shaping up to be a very busy season on our properties in Santa Cruz, Argentina.”

Figure 1: Santa Cruz regional map with Mirasol’s project location

Libanesa:



Mirasol has granted Golden Arrow an option (the “Option”) to earn a 75% undivided interest in Libanesa over six years (the “Option Period”) by:

incurring exploration expenditures totaling US$4,000,000 US$500,000 per year during the first 2 years; and US$750,000 per year thereafter.

making cash payments to Mirasol totaling US$1,000,000 US$100,000 to be paid on the 2 nd , 3 rd and 4 th anniversaries; US$250,000 on the 5 th anniversary; and US$450,000 on the 6 th anniversary.





The initial US$500,000 in exploration expenditures is a firm commitment, but it may be incurred over 24 months instead of 12 months if all permits required for exploration are not in place by the end of March 2022. In addition, Golden Arrow is required to complete a minimum of 2,000m of drilling by the end of the second year. Golden Arrow will be the operator during the Option Period.