Else Nutrition to Expand to Walmart.com this November, Adding Kids Plant-Based Shakes to Listings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announces that it will be proceeding with its online distribution agreement with Walmart.com by November 2021, with its launch of Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddler and Kids product range.

Else readies for further major online sales growth with both Toddler and Kids products to be available at Nations’s Largest Grocery Retailer’s online store this November, in time for the Holiday Season

“This is another great development for the Company, enabling Else to market both our Toddler and Kids product line on one of the world’s largest online marketplaces,” said Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak. “Not only will this further accelerable our already rapid growth of online sales, but it also serves as a paramount piece to the introduction of our Kids product line to the wanting families from coast to coast,” she added.

According to eMarketer, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales prior to the pandemic were $30 billion and are projected to hit over $64 billion by the end of 2021. During the year, sales have grown though increased customer demand for eating at home, entertaining, etc.

Walmart.com’s traffic was much higher than pre-pandemic levels (for example, there was a 48% increase compared to the same quarter two years ago). Online shopping, particularly in the grocery and FMCG segment (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), has undergone a surge in popularity due to the pandemic.

Else Nutrition announced the Walmart.com distribution agreement earlier this year in August, and since has added the additional listings of the Kids products.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.