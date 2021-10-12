checkAd

Brown & Brown, Inc. announces brand unification for its Retail segment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. proudly announces all brands under its Retail segment will be unified under the brand name Brown & Brown as of Jan. 1, 2022.

“Coming together as a single brand enables us to better serve our customers by simplifying and streamlining the use of our resources across the organization,” said P. Barrett Brown, president of the Retail segment and executive vice president of Brown & Brown, Inc. “Our brand is built on the quality and capabilities of our people and our service. We will continue delivering the excellent service our customers have come to expect, and we will add an increased ability to provide easy access to our broad range of capabilities, tools and market leverage.”

By doing business under a single brand name, Brown & Brown will be as connected nationally as it is locally. Customers will continue to receive the same personalized service while being able to leverage the strength of a top-five broker. The unified brand will help bring clarity to the marketplace and add visibility to its broad range of offerings across commercial insurance, employee benefits, personal lines, dealer services, risk management and other capabilities.

“Our ability to collaborate across a unified Retail brand will aid us in accelerating growth that can be reinvested in additional product innovation, teammates, technology and resources,” said J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. “We will maintain our dedication to our Culture of Caring and to the people and communities where we live, work and play.”

As part of this change, Brown & Brown will release a new logo for its Retail segment and launch a new, unified retail website and LinkedIn page in January.

The Power of WE – Better Together.

This brand unification only pertains to Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Retail segment and does not include National Programs, Bridge Specialty Group or the Services segment.

About Us        

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 11,000 teammates in more than 300 locations across the U.S. and select global markets, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

Media Inquiries

Marci Steiding
Sr. vice president, retail marketing strategy
(404) 460-1413
marci.steiding@bbins.com 





Disclaimer

