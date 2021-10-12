Galera Appoints Mark J. Bachleda as Chief Commercial Officer and Jennifer Evans Stacey as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Bachleda, Pharm.D., M.B.A., as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jennifer Evans Stacey, Esq., as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer (CLCO) and Secretary. Both executives join Galera with over 25 years of leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Jennifer to Galera at this critical point in the Company’s growth,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “As we begin to expand our focus toward becoming a commercial-stage company, we will leverage our two new colleagues’ executive-level experiences to continue shaping Galera’s corporate and regulatory strategy. We look forward to their invaluable contributions that will help position us to achieve our mission of delivering novel therapies that improve outcomes for patients with cancer undergoing radiotherapy.”

Prior to joining Galera, Mark served as Vice President & U.S. Business Unit Head for Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) CAR T cell therapy franchise. At BMS, he was responsible for building core U.S. commercial capabilities and the successful launch execution of Breyanzi and Abecma. Prior to BMS, Mark was Vice President of Sales at Juno Therapeutics, a biotechnology company acquired by Celgene in 2018. Prior to Juno, Mark worked at Amgen for 15 years in a variety of U.S. and international commercial operations roles. His most recent role was General Manager of Amgen Czech Republic, where he led an enterprise of 11 commercialized therapies including launches of Kyprolis, Blincyto, and Repatha. Mark is a registered pharmacist and received his Pharm.D. degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He completed a post-doctoral fellowship in health policy and economics at Thomas Jefferson University and earned M.B.A. degrees from both Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley.