checkAd

Galera Appoints Mark J. Bachleda as Chief Commercial Officer and Jennifer Evans Stacey as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Bachleda, Pharm.D., M.B.A., as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jennifer Evans Stacey, Esq., as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer (CLCO) and Secretary. Both executives join Galera with over 25 years of leadership experience within the biopharmaceutical industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Jennifer to Galera at this critical point in the Company’s growth,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “As we begin to expand our focus toward becoming a commercial-stage company, we will leverage our two new colleagues’ executive-level experiences to continue shaping Galera’s corporate and regulatory strategy. We look forward to their invaluable contributions that will help position us to achieve our mission of delivering novel therapies that improve outcomes for patients with cancer undergoing radiotherapy.”

Prior to joining Galera, Mark served as Vice President & U.S. Business Unit Head for Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) CAR T cell therapy franchise. At BMS, he was responsible for building core U.S. commercial capabilities and the successful launch execution of Breyanzi and Abecma. Prior to BMS, Mark was Vice President of Sales at Juno Therapeutics, a biotechnology company acquired by Celgene in 2018. Prior to Juno, Mark worked at Amgen for 15 years in a variety of U.S. and international commercial operations roles. His most recent role was General Manager of Amgen Czech Republic, where he led an enterprise of 11 commercialized therapies including launches of Kyprolis, Blincyto, and Repatha. Mark is a registered pharmacist and received his Pharm.D. degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He completed a post-doctoral fellowship in health policy and economics at Thomas Jefferson University and earned M.B.A. degrees from both Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galera Appoints Mark J. Bachleda as Chief Commercial Officer and Jennifer Evans Stacey as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...