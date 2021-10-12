checkAd

LUCIRA HEALTH COVID-19 Test Approved for Sale in Singapore

Singapore Health Sciences Authority issues approval by its Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) for the LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit. Lucira has partnered with Labgistics Asia Pte Ltd for the importation and distribution of its products in Singapore.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira Health" or "Lucira") (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focusing on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, received PSAR approval for its LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Lucira's test kit provides lab quality molecular results on-the-spot within 30 minutes.

Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Collins added, "Approval in Singapore is an important step in Lucira's continued international commercial expansion. We are grateful for the work that Singapore's Health Sciences Authority performed in evaluating our test kit and are appreciative of our partnership with the Labgistics team. We look forward to our easy-to-use and accurate test kit being an important tool in Singapore's effort to control COVID-19 among its population and visitors."  

Additionally, Labgistics Asia Pte Ltd General Manager, Roy Wong commented, "Singapore continues to incorporate new fast and easy tests into the approved list of self-tests with the LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit being the latest approval via the Pandemic Special Access Route. Lucira Health's test kit is the only approved self-test in Singapore that is based on the gold standard molecular technology. Despite reporting that 82% of the population has been fully vaccinated, testing remains an important component in the overall strategy, and we are delighted to have worked with Lucira Health and will continue to work closely with both Lucira Health and local authorities on how this test can contribute to the overall testing strategy."

Erik Engelson, Lucira Health's President & CEO remarked, "We see the importation and use of the Lucira test kit in Singapore as an important commercial step for Lucira. We appreciate our partnership with Labgistics, as well as the leadership by Lucira's Commercial and Regulatory Affairs teams that led to this opportunity. Geographic expansion is one of several key growth strategies for Lucira along with test menu expansion beyond COVID-19 on our adaptable platform."

