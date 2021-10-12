checkAd

Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:ILI) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:ILI) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target areas on its Jackpot lithium project. The areas of interest were generated from a recent high resolution geophysical survey completed on the Jackpot property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending anomalies that reflect structures like that of the Jackpot lithium deposit itself.

The ground crew sampled spodumene bearing pegmatites more than 300 m north-east of the 2018 drilling area. The pegmatites were observed over a strike length of approximately 900 m and appear to continue under cover to the north-east and under a small lake to the south-west. Infinite Ore is designing a drill program to test extensions of the Jackpot lithium deposit.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "I am very pleased that we have identified pegmatite dykes outside the known Jackpot historical deposit area. These dykes appear to have extensive strike length and represent excellent targets for follow up exploration."

St- Amour continued, "Our ground crew also investigated and sampled other areas on the property where additional pegmatite dykes were identified and need further investigation. Pegmatite dykes tend to occur in swarms and given the area has a thick overburden there is excellent potential to discover numerous other mineralized pegmatites, leading to additional drill targets. Our goal is to get aggressive on exploring the Jackpot project and to identify the lithium potential on this highly prospective package."

The Company's 100% owned Jackpot project is near the Georgia Lake lithium deposit, for which Rock Tech Lithium Inc. recently announced its intent to develop a lithium sulphate production facility located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Jackpot property contains known pegmatite showings, including two that contain historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O*.

Figure 1: Geophysical map of the Jackpot project.

Foto: Accesswire

Sale of Eastern Vision

On the corporate front, the Company is pleased to report that the sale of the Eastern Vision project to Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is progressing. The parties are working towards getting all necessary approvals for the sale with an anticipated closing in November 2021. Upon closing, the Company will receive 4,000,000 common shares of Trillium and a cash payment of $175,000.

Seite 1 von 2
Infinite Ore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V:ILI) (OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrInfinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen