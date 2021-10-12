checkAd

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE raises a glass to nature's finest flavours with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus

Infused with renowned Fino lemons and supported by mandarins and Navel oranges known for their bright, bold notes and intensity of flavour delivering an elegant and refined taste. 100% of the botanicals in BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru are on track to being certified sustainable in 2021

Launching [4th October] and available from [Bombay Sapphire E Shop], RRP £30.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the world's leading premium gin brand, unveils BOMBAY SAPPHIRE PREMIER CRU MURCIAN LEMON - a new super premium expression created to celebrate the region of Murcia in Spain and the stunning citrus that it produces, while shining a light on the long-standing relationships BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has forged with its dedicated suppliers and farmers. Murcian Fino lemons are at the heart of this exquisite gin with its bright, elegant flavour notes that are complemented by mandarins and sweet Navel oranges for a bittersweet yet balanced taste to be enjoyed by gin fans everywhere. Representing the absolute best quality in terms of ingredients, craftsmanship, sustainable sourcing and flavour, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is perfect for those looking to instantly make any occasion feel more special or anyone wanting to elevate their cocktail making experience at home. Additionally, the elegant bottle design and premium cork closure is sure to catch guests' attention on the bar trolley, making it the ideal gift for gin lovers and budding mixologists this Christmas and beyond.

As part of its ongoing mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, each botanical found in BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru is on track to being certified sustainable in 2021. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru, indicating 'best growth,' brings together carefully sourced botanicals including Murcian citrus, for a beautifully balanced taste profile that provides a unique citrus foundation for a variety of creative cocktails, from simple classics like the Gin & Tonic to elevated cocktails such as the French 75. Produced from a single late harvest, these perfectly ripened Murcian Fino lemons are matured in the Mediterranean sun and left to ripen in the winter months. They are hand-picked, and hand peeled when they are ripest to ensure the most intense citrus aromas and flavours are harnessed.

