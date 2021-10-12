checkAd

Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Approximately 200% Growth for Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue, Year-over-Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 13:05  |  49   |   |   

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided a preliminary Q3 2021 revenue of approximately $1.8 million, up approximately 200% compared with Q3 2020.

“Consumer engagement is rising and driving revenue growth,” said Brett Moyer, CEO, President, and Chairman of Summit Wireless Technologies. “The WiSA Wave Marketing initiative has expanded to include our foundational direct-to-consumer programs as well as our new virtual WiSA storefronts and joint marketing with retailers, which leverage WiSA's consumer data analytics to drive holiday sales. WiSA Association website visitors traction continues to increase and surpassed 1.2 million in the first nine months of the year. With our solid progress combined with our strong expectations for the holiday season, we continue to believe 2021 will be a breakout year.”

Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue

  • Q3 2021 preliminary revenue is expected to be approximately $1,807,000, compared to $607,000 in Q3 2020.

2021 Guidance

  • Management reaffirmed 2021 revenue growth projections of 180+% year-over-year.

Shop WiSA Certified Products

WiSA Certified products are available at numerous locations and online storefronts. Retailers are excited for the holidays and offering some great promotions. Look for the WiSA system that best suits your lifestyle at the following stores and more: Amazon, B&H Photo, Beach Camera, Electronic Express, Focus Camera, Target, Walts TV and Appliance, Walmart

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Approximately 200% Growth for Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue, Year-over-Year Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided a preliminary Q3 2021 revenue of approximately $1.8 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Westwater Resources Provides Results From Its Definitive Feasibility Study for Battery Graphite ...
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Cantaloupe, Inc. Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Design and Technology Unite in the New Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Business Jets
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(10) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21WiSA Wave Engages and Educates 1.2 Million Consumers in the First Three Quarters of 2021, 550+% Increase Over 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Latest Hisense Laser TV Projectors Certified WiSA Ready, WiSA’s Interoperability Standard Becoming Must-Have Feature for Smart TVs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21WiSA Certified Harman Kardon Radiance 2400 Wireless Audio System Launches in Select European Countries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies Hires Former HDMI Executive Team to Advance the Proliferation and Monetization of the WiSA Standard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Summit Wireless Technologies Announces New Chief Strategist and Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten