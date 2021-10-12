Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Approximately 200% Growth for Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue, Year-over-Year
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided a preliminary Q3 2021 revenue of approximately $1.8 million, up approximately 200% compared with Q3 2020.
“Consumer engagement is rising and driving revenue growth,” said Brett Moyer, CEO, President, and Chairman of Summit Wireless Technologies. “The WiSA Wave Marketing initiative has expanded to include our foundational direct-to-consumer programs as well as our new virtual WiSA storefronts and joint marketing with retailers, which leverage WiSA's consumer data analytics to drive holiday sales. WiSA Association website visitors traction continues to increase and surpassed 1.2 million in the first nine months of the year. With our solid progress combined with our strong expectations for the holiday season, we continue to believe 2021 will be a breakout year.”
Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue
- Q3 2021 preliminary revenue is expected to be approximately $1,807,000, compared to $607,000 in Q3 2020.
2021 Guidance
- Management reaffirmed 2021 revenue growth projections of 180+% year-over-year.
About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.
