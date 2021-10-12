Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Approximately 200% Growth for Q3 2021 Preliminary Revenue, Year-over-Year

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, provided a preliminary Q3 2021 revenue of approximately $1.8 million, up approximately 200% compared with Q3 2020.

“Consumer engagement is rising and driving revenue growth,” said Brett Moyer, CEO, President, and Chairman of Summit Wireless Technologies. “The WiSA Wave Marketing initiative has expanded to include our foundational direct-to-consumer programs as well as our new virtual WiSA storefronts and joint marketing with retailers, which leverage WiSA's consumer data analytics to drive holiday sales. WiSA Association website visitors traction continues to increase and surpassed 1.2 million in the first nine months of the year. With our solid progress combined with our strong expectations for the holiday season, we continue to believe 2021 will be a breakout year.”