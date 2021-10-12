Following the Passage of California’s Assembly Bill 45, HempFusion Plans Retail Expansion

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, applauds California’s Assembly Bill 45 permitting the retail sale of products containing hemp-derived extracts and CBD. The Company and its family of brands plans to immediately expand its already sizeable footprint in California, the country’s most populous state.

“The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. Now California has passed Assembly Bill 45 that will allow California consumers to purchase food, beverage, dietary supplements and cosmetics manufactured with hemp-derived CBD” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion‘s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the most compliant CBD companies on the market, HempFusion's family of brands already meet or exceed California’s new regulatory requirements and welcomes this opportunity to quickly expand our footprint in the state.”