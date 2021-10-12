checkAd

Following the Passage of California’s Assembly Bill 45, HempFusion Plans Retail Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021   

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, applauds California’s Assembly Bill 45 permitting the retail sale of products containing hemp-derived extracts and CBD. The Company and its family of brands plans to immediately expand its already sizeable footprint in California, the country’s most populous state.

“The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act. Now California has passed Assembly Bill 45 that will allow California consumers to purchase food, beverage, dietary supplements and cosmetics manufactured with hemp-derived CBD” said Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion‘s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As one of the most compliant CBD companies on the market, HempFusion's family of brands already meet or exceed California’s new regulatory requirements and welcomes this opportunity to quickly expand our footprint in the state.”

“With an already large distribution footprint within retail locations in California, we expect to continue to be one of the leading companies in the state,” continued Dr. Mitchell. “Our recently acquired female-focused brand, Sagely Naturals, was founded in California and has built a strong reputation among California consumers for safe and reliable premium hemp extract products. Continued progress in California will help the Company achieve its future revenue goals,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

One of a select few CBD companies who are today fully prepared to meet or exceed expected FDA guidance, HempFusion Wellness Inc. is a leading health and wellness company whose family of premium consumer brands include HempFusion, Sagely Naturals, Apothecanna, and Probulin Probiotics, one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States according to SPINs reported data.

Utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, the HempFusion family of brands’ product portfolio comprises 112 SKUs including USDA Organic Certified Tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, probiotic supplements and skin care products, a Doctor/Practitioner line, a White Label division and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion Wellness has 43 products under development.

DatumTitel
05.10.21HempFusion Closes Oversubscribed US$2.94 Million Private Placement
17.09.21HempFusion Announces Increase to Private Placement
