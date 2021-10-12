CureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program
(PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate …
(PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate …
- (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
- CureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory review
- COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK
- Expects second-generation vaccine to progress to late-stage clinical development by Q2 2022
- CureVac says joint development focuses on optimized second-generation mRNA vaccines that offer the potential to target different COVID-19 variants, the ability to address different diseases in a combination shot and improved vaccine administration formats
CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare