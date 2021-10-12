CureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 13:06 | | 34 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 13:06 | (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate … (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate … (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology

CureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory review

COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK

Expects second-generation vaccine to progress to late-stage clinical development by Q2 2022

CureVac says joint development focuses on optimized second-generation mRNA vaccines that offer the potential to target different COVID-19 variants, the ability to address different diseases in a combination shot and improved vaccine administration formats



