checkAd

CureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program

Autor: PLX AI
12.10.2021, 13:06  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate …

  • (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
  • CureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory review
  • COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK
  • Expects second-generation vaccine to progress to late-stage clinical development by Q2 2022
  • CureVac says joint development focuses on optimized second-generation mRNA vaccines that offer the potential to target different COVID-19 variants, the ability to address different diseases in a combination shot and improved vaccine administration formats


CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program (PLX AI) – CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA TechnologyCureVac to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate from regulatory reviewCOVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Stadler Rail Gets Contract for 57 Locomotives from KiwiRail Valued at EUR 228 Million
DSV Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Smash Estimates
Bang & Olufsen CFO Buys 6,925 Shares Through NWE Invest
Electrolux Professional Buys Unified Brands for SEK 2,140 Million
Lufthansa Repays Silent Participation I to Economic Stabilization Fund
Givaudan 9-Month Sales CHF 5,067 Million, up 7.7% Like-for-Like
SOBI Q3 EBITA SEK 1,170 Million
SOBI Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised
Fuchs Petrolub Rises 3% After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
GN Store Nord's Acquisition of SteelSeries Likely Positive Catalyst After Guidance Cut, Nordea Says
Hexagon Purus Gets $2.1 Million Order from North America
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Ambu Misses Revenue Growth, EBIT Margin Guidance for the Year; Endoscopes Sold Exceeds Outlook
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:14 UhrCureVac: Aus für Covid-Impfstoff – geht's weitere -50% runter?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
14:07 UhrCurevac zieht Impfstoffkandidaten aus Zulassungsverfahren zurück
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:28 UhrCureVac „beerdigt“ COVID-19 Impfstoff-Projekt CVnCoV - EU-Vertrag geplatzt
4investors | Kommentare
13:15 UhrCureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
Accesswire | Analysen
13:02 UhrDGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13:02 UhrDGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten Generation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Aktien: Moderna-Impfungen vor dem aus? – Aktie knackt Aufwärtstrend
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
07.10.21Aktien: Dieser Titel beendet Forschung an mRNA-Impfstoff gegen Corona
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
06.10.21Aktien: Merck Anti-Covid-Pille bringt Impfstoffhersteller unter Druck
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
05.10.21Merck & Co.-Aktie: Warum sie die Biontech-Aktie, Moderna-Aktie und Curevac-Aktie zu Fall bringt!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare