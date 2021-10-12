Murchison Poised For Growth - Appoints Troy Boisjoli as President and CEO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Mr. JC Potvin, Executive Chairman of Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Troy Boisjoli as President and CEO of the Company.Mr. …

Mr. Troy Boisjoli, previously held positions of Vice President Operations and Project Development and Vice President Exploration and Community for NexGen Energy Ltd. During the past five years, Troy has led NexGen's project team through the development of the Arrow Deposit in northern Saskatchewan and has been involved with major milestones such as multiple mineral resource estimates, the preliminary economic assessment, the prefeasibility study, the feasibility study, operations development, the environmental assessment work done to-date, and multiple discoveries along the Patterson Lake corridor. In addition, and foundational to mineral resource development, Troy maintained and established important local relationships with communities close to the Arrow project resulting in the successful signing of Impact Benefit Agreements with two Indigenous communities.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Mr. JC Potvin, Executive Chairman of Murchison Minerals Ltd. (" Murchison " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:MUR ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Troy Boisjoli as President and CEO of the Company.

Prior to joining NexGen Energy in 2016, Mr. Boisjoli worked as an exploration geologist for Cameco Corporation on projects throughout northern Saskatchewan and Australia. Troy was also the Chief Geologist at the underground Eagle Point uranium mine, where he led a team that increased the mineral resources threefold while reducing drilling and discovery costs. In addition, while at Eagle Point, Troy led a team that implemented innovative processes that lead to improved grade control, production reconciliation and short-range and life of mine planning.

Mr. Boisjoli holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, as well as a geoscience license with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan.

Jean-Charles Potvin, who is maintaining his role as Murchison's Executive Chairman, comments: "The wide-ranging experience, skill set, and proven track record of Mr. Boisjoli will significantly contribute to surfacing the intrinsic value of our mineral assets portfolio."

Troy Boisjoli comments: "I am thrilled to be joining Murchison. The combination of projects including the high-grade Brabant-McKenzie project, the highly prospective HPM and Barraute-Landrienne projects are all located in premier Canadian mining jurisdictions. Murchison is very well positioned to make the most value for its shareholders. Mr. Potvin, along with the highly-experienced Board, has assembled a very-skilled technical team. I am looking forward to moving into my new role and unlocking the outstanding potential at the HPM project in the very-near term."