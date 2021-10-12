checkAd

CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 13:15  |  50   |   |   

- COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK- First-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, to be withdrawn from regulatory review due to potential overlap with …

- COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK

- First-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, to be withdrawn from regulatory review due to potential overlap with approval timelines for a second-generation candidate

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced the strategic decision to focus its COVID-19 vaccine development towards the development of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates in collaboration with GSK and to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from the current approval process with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In view of a recent EMA communication, CureVac estimates that the earliest potential approval of CVnCoV would come in the second quarter of 2022. By this time, the companies expect the candidates from the second-generation vaccine program to have progressed to late-stage clinical development. The decision is also aligned with the evolving dynamics of the pandemic response towards a greater need for differentiated vaccines to address the developing endemic SARS-CoV2 situation. As a direct consequence, the existing Advanced Purchase Agreement with the European Commission, which was predicated on employing CVnCoV to address the acute pandemic need, will cease. CureVac is assessing the possibility of leveraging CVnCoV commitments for the second-generation vaccine candidates. CureVac remains in contact with the European Commission and is supportive of its public health efforts.

CureVac and GSK have tightened their collaboration by adding further resources and experts to accelerate development and manufacturing of the broad second-generation program. The companies anticipate entering clinical development in the next months, aiming to achieve regulatory approval for market readiness of an improved COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Published pre-clinical results have shown the strong potential of the initial second-generation mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, compared to CureVac's first generation mRNA, CVnCoV. The data demonstrates up to 10x higher immunogenicity in animal models. In parallel to the work on the second-generation mRNA vaccine technology, GSK and CureVac will accelerate efforts to progress the development of modified mRNA vaccine constructs.

Seite 1 von 4
CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CureVac ist endlich an der Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology - COVID-19 vaccine efforts to be re-allocated to accelerate the development of second-generation program in collaboration with GSK- First-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, to be withdrawn from regulatory review due to potential overlap with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
On the Heels of Another Record-Breaking Year on TVOD, Cinedigm Announces Contract Renewal with ...
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Prysmian Group Announces $100M Investment to Boost Capacity of Power Cables Production in North ...
Volcon ePowersports Announces $4,200,000 in Reservations and $1,700,000 in Potential Orders for Its ...
ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:14 UhrCureVac: Aus für Covid-Impfstoff – geht's weitere -50% runter?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
14:07 UhrCurevac zieht Impfstoffkandidaten aus Zulassungsverfahren zurück
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:28 UhrCureVac „beerdigt“ COVID-19 Impfstoff-Projekt CVnCoV - EU-Vertrag geplatzt
4investors | Kommentare
13:06 UhrCureVac Pulls Covid Vaccine from Review to Focus on Second-Generation Program
PLX AI | Analysen
13:02 UhrDGAP-News: CureVac to Shift Focus of COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Second-Generation mRNA Technology
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13:02 UhrDGAP-News: CureVac verlagert Fokus der COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklung auf mRNA-Technologie der zweiten Generation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Aktien: Moderna-Impfungen vor dem aus? – Aktie knackt Aufwärtstrend
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
07.10.21Aktien: Dieser Titel beendet Forschung an mRNA-Impfstoff gegen Corona
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
06.10.21Aktien: Merck Anti-Covid-Pille bringt Impfstoffhersteller unter Druck
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
05.10.21Merck & Co.-Aktie: Warum sie die Biontech-Aktie, Moderna-Aktie und Curevac-Aktie zu Fall bringt!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare