Nullagine Gold Project Production Update Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.10.2021, 13:20 | | 48 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 13:20 | KEY POINTS

No lost time injuries at the Beatons Creek conglomerate gold project through Q3 2021 (“ Beatons Creek ”)

”) Minimal COVID-19 pandemic-related operational disruptions

Gold production of 18,144 oz Au in Q3 2021 (vs 14,890 oz Au in Q2 2021) Mining and milling targeted rates achieved Head grades have been lower than forecast due to previous reliance on wide-spaced grade control drilling which results in lower accuracy of the modelled Beatons Creek oxide mineral resource Higher mining dilution associated with the more complex mining areas of Beatons Creek also a contributing factor Continued progression of closer spaced grade control drilling combined with rapid assay turnaround is providing more certainty for forecasting Beatons Creek oxide mineralization grade, with the backlog of assays being mostly resolved through Q3 2021

Commencement of oxide mining study, focused on further optimizing production and profitability of mining of the Beatons Creek oxide resource

Batch test processing of Beatons Creek fresh mineralization confirmed processing throughputs and recovery with good grade prediction

Strong financial position Q3 2021 revenue of C$43 million (A$45.8 million) from the sale of 18,753 oz Au at an average realized gold price of A$2,483 Quarter-end cash balance of C$44.1 million Investment portfolio fair value of approximately C$135 million 1



Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Change Gold Production (oz Au) 14,890 18,144 +22% Mining (tonnes) 477,000 478,000 - Processing (tonnes) 366,000 451,000 +23% Revenue (C$M) C$31.7 C$43 +36% Cash Position (C$M) C$46.0M C$44.1M ($1.9M) Key Q3 Operational and Financial Performance Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 7





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer