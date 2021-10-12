OPPO Launches All-New ColorOS 12 Operating System Globally

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, today officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users, becoming one of the first OEMs to run on Android 12. Aiming to provide its users a seamless experience, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity as well as help achieve better work-life balance.

With this launch, OPPO officially rolls out ColorOS 12 public beta to its global users, with plans to continue expansion to more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months.

Inclusivity Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. Building on top of OPPO's Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean, and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

Smoother, Seamless Experience Powering Greater Productivity

Giving users a smooth, seamless experience has been at the core of OPPO R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 has a strong emphasizes on both, comfort, and endurance. Thanks to the long-term code decoupling efforts, ColorOS 12 has made some achievements in addressing lags and stutters after prolonged usage, especially in anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation, leading to a low 2.75% system aging rate in 3 years, an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption[1].

Catering to your visual intuitiveness, the Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations to achieve the animated effects that are lifelike. By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic, and intuitive.