checkAd

OPPO Launches All-New ColorOS 12 Operating System Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 13:26  |  29   |   |   

Based on Android 12, the new ColorOS brings a clean, inclusive UI with smoother performance

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, today officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global users, becoming one of the first OEMs to run on Android 12. Aiming to provide its users a seamless experience, ColorOS 12 introduces an all-new inclusive UI, smoother performance, and rich features that help boost your everyday productivity as well as help achieve better work-life balance.

 

All-New ColorOS 12

 

With this launch, OPPO officially rolls out ColorOS 12 public beta to its global users, with plans to continue expansion to more models covering more countries and regions in the coming months.

Inclusivity Now a Central Theme

Having its presence across 68 countries, touching the lives of 440 million users around the world, inclusivity has been a central theme in the creation of ColorOS 12. Building on top of OPPO's Infinite Design concept, which is lightweight, clean, and richly and very customizable, the new OS provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework that are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats. 

Smoother, Seamless Experience Powering Greater Productivity

Giving users a smooth, seamless experience has been at the core of OPPO R&D and Innovation, and the new ColorOS 12 has a strong emphasizes on both, comfort, and endurance. Thanks to the long-term code decoupling efforts, ColorOS 12 has made some achievements in addressing lags and stutters after prolonged usage, especially in anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation, leading to a low 2.75% system aging rate in 3 years, an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption[1].

Catering to your visual intuitiveness, the Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations to achieve the animated effects that are lifelike. By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic, and intuitive.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPPO Launches All-New ColorOS 12 Operating System Globally Based on Android 12, the new ColorOS brings a clean, inclusive UI with smoother performance DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global technology brand, OPPO, today officially announced the all-new ColorOS 12 operating system for its global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
Precision Agriculture Market to Reach $23.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 13.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Philippines Road Freight Market is expected to cross Php 200 Bn by 2024: Ken Research
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 19.46 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and data
Cuprum Coin: One of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the world successfully launched
DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers
The Intento 2021 State of Machine Translation Report - Your Cheatsheet to the MT Landscape
Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's ...
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Hydrogen Manifesto Introduced at The smarter E Europe Restart 2021
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI