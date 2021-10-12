checkAd

Ameresco to Partner with the United States Coast Guard on First Battery Energy Storage System Project at Training Center Petaluma

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced it has entered into a $43 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) at the service’s largest west coast training facility, Training Center (TRACEN) Petaluma. The project will be the USCG’s first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) largest solar renewable energy project integrated within the USCG’s first fully functional, renewable energy-powered microgrid.

Rendering representative of the USCG Training Center Petaluma partnership with cleantech integrator, Ameresco, to install a microgrid, integrating existing distributed backup generators with a new 5 megawatt (MW) solar array and an 11.6MWh BESS to power the entire site in the event of a loss of utility (LoU).

TRACEN Petaluma faces a range of energy security and resiliency challenges endemic to the climate and regional power infrastructure in northern California. In light of the regularity and severity of weather events and utility interruptions affecting the site, USCG competitively selected Ameresco in February 2021 to fast-track development of a comprehensive ESPC to enhance the site’s electric infrastructure and resiliency posture. The microgrid will integrate existing distributed backup generators with a new 5 megawatt (MW) solar array and an 11.6MWh BESS to power the entire site in the event of a loss of utility (LoU). Planned improvements also feature the deployment of new power distribution transformers, Smart controls in 10 buildings across campus, LED lighting improvements for over 8,000 fixtures, installation of new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment upgrades.

“This contract award enables continuity of operations in an environment of unpredictable climate hazards and will increase Training Center Petaluma’s relevance throughout the region, while sustaining our Coast Guard mission ready total workforce,” said Capt. Steven Ramassini, commanding officer for the training campus.

“Addressing the evolving needs of the Coast Guard means that we have to look beyond just using traditional direct appropriations. The use of energy performance contracts allows the Coast Guard to address critical infrastructure improvements in a timeframe that would be unachievable with customary methods and provides holistic solutions to complex issues. Leveraging partnerships and finding unique solutions is how the Coast Guard is able to accomplish mission critical improvements with our limited resources,” notes Rear Adm. Carola List, Assistant Commandant for Engineering and Logistics, and the Coast Guard’s chief engineer.

