Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody Indicator Patch

The goal of the Diocheck patch is to monitor the critical gap between when a person receives a COVID-19 vaccine and when a protective level of antibodies is circulating in the body, which current reports suggest could take several weeks. It could also signal when the antibodies stimulated by a vaccine have declined and the person needs a booster.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical products, contract research and development services and the manufacture of transdermal products, today announced that it has signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement with San Diego-based Diomics for its Diocheck™ technology, a simple way for individuals to monitor for the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) over an extended period of time.

‘This exclusive contract with Diomics to manufacture Diocheck™ allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Pocono Pharma, to showcase our capabilities with innovative new patch technologies," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.

Based on Diomics' proprietary usage of an FDA-approved material, Diomat™ bioresorbable polymer, Diocheck detects and reports within 24 to 36 hours whether a person has developed a circulating level of COVID-19 specific antibodies. A positive response causes a change in skin color that is visible through the Diocheck skin patch, which resembles a nicotine patch and is expected to be effective for up to 14 days. Diomics has applied to the FDA for approval of the Diocheck™ device.

The Diocheck™ Transdermal Test is intended to be used only as an aid in monitoring SARS-CoV-2 infections or vaccine efficacy. The user places the patch on the inside of either forearm for 24 hours, and then removes the patch and monitors that area of the skin for the next 24-36 hours. If the user has not been vaccinated and has a positive response in the form of a small induration and/or erythema on the skin, they are directed to contact a medical professional for additional testing to confirm a potential SARS-CoV-2 infection. If the user has been vaccinated and does not have a positive response in the form of a small induration and/or erythema on the skin, the user is directed to contact a medical professional for additional testing to confirm efficacy of their vaccine.