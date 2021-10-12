DGAP-News EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period
Munich - 12 October 2021
In the period September 21, 2021 to October 11, 2021 (inclusive) a total of 4,654 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the
buyback was announced on September 21, 2021.
Due to the start of the closed period for the nine month 2021 reporting the share repurchase has been finished.
The acquisition of the shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducts the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.
In the period from September 21, 2021 to October 11, 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
|Date
|Total number of shares bought back
|Weighted average share price (EUR)
|Aggregated volume (EUR)
|22.09.2021
|315
|42.00
|13,230.00
|23.09.2021
|30
|41.20
|1,236.00
|24.09.2021
|279
|42.06
|11,734.41
|27.09.2021
|281
|41.60
|11,689.60
|28.09.2021
|291
|40.40
|11,756.40
|29.09.2021
|336
|38.60
|12,969.60
|30.09.2021
|355
|38.60
|13,703.00
|01.10.2021
|358
|40.80
|14,606.40
|04.10.2021
|383
|38.80
|14,860.40
|05.10.2021
|384
|40.20
|15,436.80
|06.10.2021
|402
|39.99
|16,075.98
|07.10.2021
|413
|40.00
|16,520.00
|08.10.2021
|421
|40.00
|16,840.00
|11.10.2021
|406
|41.79
|16,966.74
|Total
|4,654
|40.31
|187,625.33
