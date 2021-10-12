DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares finished due to closed period 12.10.2021 / 13:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich - 12 October 2021

In the period September 21, 2021 to October 11, 2021 (inclusive) a total of 4,654 shares were bought back within the framework of the share repurchase of EQS Group AG. The start date of the buyback was announced on September 21, 2021.



Due to the start of the closed period for the nine month 2021 reporting the share repurchase has been finished.

The acquisition of the shares serves the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee participation program. A bank mandated by EQS Group AG conducts the buyback of the shares exclusively on Xetra.

In the period from September 21, 2021 to October 11, 2021, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 22.09.2021 315 42.00 13,230.00 23.09.2021 30 41.20 1,236.00 24.09.2021 279 42.06 11,734.41 27.09.2021 281 41.60 11,689.60 28.09.2021 291 40.40 11,756.40 29.09.2021 336 38.60 12,969.60 30.09.2021 355 38.60 13,703.00 01.10.2021 358 40.80 14,606.40 04.10.2021 383 38.80 14,860.40 05.10.2021 384 40.20 15,436.80 06.10.2021 402 39.99 16,075.98 07.10.2021 413 40.00 16,520.00 08.10.2021 421 40.00 16,840.00 11.10.2021 406 41.79 16,966.74 Total 4,654 40.31 187,625.33