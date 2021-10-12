checkAd

Venus Concept Appoints Ross J. Portaro as President of Global Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced the appointment of Ross J. Portaro to the position of President of Global Sales, effective October 15, 2021. Mr. Portaro will assume the responsibilities of Chad A. Zaring, who is resigning from his role of Chief Commercial Officer for personal reasons, effective October 15, 2021. Mr. Zaring will continue to support the Company as a consultant through March 31, 2022.

“Ross is an accomplished leader and industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector, including positions at Candela Medical, Lumenis, Medicis Pharmaceutical, TRIA Beauty and Ulthera, Inc.” said Domenic Serafino, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Venus Concept Inc. “He has made important contributions to the success of our organization as our Vice President of EMEA, and I am pleased to announce his promotion to the position of President of Global Sales. With Ross as a member of our senior leadership team, I believe Venus Concept is well positioned to continue building a world class sales organization committed to integrity and exceptional customer satisfaction. I would also like to thank Chad for his hard work and contributions. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

“Venus Concept is a true innovator in the field of aesthetic technology,” said Mr. Portaro. “I was attracted to the Company because of its unique product offerings and development of new robotic technologies, and I am excited by the opportunity to play a key role in its next phase of growth and development as an organization.”

Mr. Portaro joined Venus Concept as Vice President of EMEA in May, 2021, responsible for developing the sales strategy and managing all sales and utilization activity via direct and distribution sales channels in the region. Prior to joining Venus Concept, he worked for Candela Medical, a global medical aesthetic device company, from 2016 until 2021 in a series of positions, including Vice President of EMEA Direct and Global Vice President of Candela’s Surgical Aesthetic Business Unit. Mr. Portaro previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales for BioPharmX, Inc. from 2014 to 2016. His career experience also includes positions at Medicis Pharmaceutical (2010 to 2013), TRIA Beauty (2006 to 2009) and Lumenis (2004 to 2006). Mr. Portaro holds a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia’s McIntyre School of Commerce.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 19 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems include NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Venus Concept:

Mike Piccinino, CFA

VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Venus Concept Appoints Ross J. Portaro as President of Global Sales TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced the appointment of Ross J. Portaro to the position of President of Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...