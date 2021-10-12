VitalHub Subsidiary S12 Solutions Reports Two Significant Contracts in September 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to report that newly acquired subsidiary, S12 Solutions (“S12”), continues to achieved significant market penetration with two new S12 Solutions contracts signed in September 2021; Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Oxford”) and Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (“Derbyshire”, together, the “Trusts”). Both Trusts will utilize the S12 Solution Mental Health Act (“MHA”) assessment team organization and electronic claims platform. Derbyshire will also implement the S12 electronic statutory MHA forms solution.



S12 Solutions is a UK-based company, which helps mental health professionals efficiently complete Mental Health Act 1983 (“MHA”) processes. S12 Solutions is a digital platform with approved section 12 (“s.12”) doctors for MHA assessments in England, which connects Approved Mental Health Professionals (“AMHPs”). AMHPs are able to find available, nearby doctors, create s.12 doctor claims, and both AMHPs and doctors can create, complete and share electronic statutory MHA forms.