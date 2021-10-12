VitalHub Subsidiary S12 Solutions Reports Two Significant Contracts in September 2021
TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to report that newly acquired subsidiary, S12 Solutions (“S12”),
continues to achieved significant market penetration with two new S12 Solutions contracts signed in September 2021; Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Oxford”) and Derbyshire
Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (“Derbyshire”, together, the “Trusts”). Both Trusts will utilize the S12 Solution Mental Health Act (“MHA”) assessment team organization and electronic claims
platform. Derbyshire will also implement the S12 electronic statutory MHA forms solution.
S12 Solutions is a UK-based company, which helps mental health professionals efficiently complete Mental Health Act 1983 (“MHA”) processes. S12 Solutions is a digital platform with approved section 12 (“s.12”) doctors for MHA assessments in England, which connects Approved Mental Health Professionals (“AMHPs”). AMHPs are able to find available, nearby doctors, create s.12 doctor claims, and both AMHPs and doctors can create, complete and share electronic statutory MHA forms.
Founded in 2017, S12’s platform supports mental health crisis care pathway efficiency through timely access to the best available assessing team for service users, more assessment preparation time for AMHPs, and greater control over contact information and s.12 work for doctors.
S12 new contract details:
- Oxfordshire: 1 Clinical Commissioning Group, 1 Local Authority (“LA”) and 1 Trust
- Derbyshire: 1 Clinical Commissioning Groups, LAs and 1 Trust
S12 existing contract update:
Lancashire and South Cumbria: Feature added to existing implementation
“The continued progress and traction being achieved by the S12 team is impressive, with approximately 80% of the market in England having signed up to use the S12 platform,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The S12 platform solves a significant market need through addressing the bottleneck in the delivery of care which is a result of outdated paper-based processes associated with the Mental Health Act. In addition to these implementations, we see a significant opportunity to leverage the S12 technology platform, both within its current mental health market application, and to disrupt additional healthcare market verticals.”
