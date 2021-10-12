checkAd

Market Research Finds 99% Of US Clinical Cardiologists Surveyed Report a High Unmet Need for New Innovative Drug Treatments for Early Cardiogenic Shock Patients (ECS) as Windtree Therapeutics Prepares for Clinical Results from its Istaroxime ECS Study

Cardiogenic Shock Worldwide Total Market Value Is Estimated To Be $1.25 Billion

WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced the results of a US physician survey and an assessment of worldwide total market value for cardiogenic shock. After two positive istaroxime phase 2 acute heart failure studies provided the rationale, Windtree began clinical development of istaroxime in the second disease state of early cardiogenic shock.

Cardiogenic shock is a serious condition that occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs. Cardiogenic shock is considered a medical emergency and should be treated immediately.1 It has high in-hospital mortality (~30-40%) and substantial morbidity in survivors.2 A cardiogenic shock classification system has been developed by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). It categorizes patients from Stage A, who are at risk for cardiogenic shock because of an acute event, through Stage E who are in circulatory collapse requiring cardiopulmonary resuscitation and/or devices for support.

Using cardiogenic shock patient US hospital claims and worldwide prevalence data, Windtree estimates the worldwide total market value of cardiogenic shock to be $1.25 billion. This estimate is calculated by multiplying the patient numbers from the largest markets by assumed various regional prices of drug treatment consistent with other acute care therapies of similar incidence rates. The addressable market for istaroxime will be a subset of the total market value of $1.25 billion.

Additionally, Windtree conducted market research to understand how one of its main customer groups views the need for innovation in this disease. The physician market research (conducted for Windtree by Sermo, a leading provider of real time physician insights) asked 100 US based clinical cardiologists who treat cardiogenic shock patients how needed was new drug innovation to treat SCAI class B cardiogenic shock patients (Windtree refers to these patients as early cardiogenic shock patients). 99 out of 100 cardiologists responded that there was high need for pharmacologic (drug) innovation in SCAI class B cardiogenic shock patients. Additionally, 84% of the cardiologists responded they would be likely to extremely likely to use a drug with a profile reflective of istaroxime’s clinical profile for early cardiogenic shock patients. The majority of the cardiologists also responded they would position a drug with the profile of istaroxime for utilization before use of other existing classes of therapies such as inotropes and vasopressors.

