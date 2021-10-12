Market Research Finds 99% Of US Clinical Cardiologists Surveyed Report a High Unmet Need for New Innovative Drug Treatments for Early Cardiogenic Shock Patients (ECS) as Windtree Therapeutics Prepares for Clinical Results from its Istaroxime ECS Study

Cardiogenic Shock Worldwide Total Market Value Is Estimated To Be $1.25 Billion

WARRINGTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced the results of a US physician survey and an assessment of worldwide total market value for cardiogenic shock. After two positive istaroxime phase 2 acute heart failure studies provided the rationale, Windtree began clinical development of istaroxime in the second disease state of early cardiogenic shock.



Cardiogenic shock is a serious condition that occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs. Cardiogenic shock is considered a medical emergency and should be treated immediately.1 It has high in-hospital mortality (~30-40%) and substantial morbidity in survivors.2 A cardiogenic shock classification system has been developed by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). It categorizes patients from Stage A, who are at risk for cardiogenic shock because of an acute event, through Stage E who are in circulatory collapse requiring cardiopulmonary resuscitation and/or devices for support.