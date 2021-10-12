checkAd

Kelly Names Rivel Chief Information Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021   

TROY, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly, a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced the immediate appointment of Rosie Rivel as chief information officer (CIO). Rivel has served as Kelly’s interim CIO since February of this year.    

As CIO, Rivel is responsible for Kelly’s information technology function, including IT global business applications, global infrastructure, data & analytics, and IT security and compliance.  

“Rosie has demonstrated exceptional leadership of our IT organization during her interim appointment,” said Kelly President and CEO Peter Quigley. “She has deep experience transforming IT organizations for global, growth-oriented companies like Kelly, and I’m pleased to welcome her to my leadership team.”

Rivel has more than 25 years of IT operations and application development experience having started her IT career in consulting with Deloitte. She spent nearly a decade with Delphi Automotive prior to joining Kelly to oversee global IT risk and compliance in 2009. 

During her tenure at Kelly, she has served in several risk and compliance roles that enhanced Kelly’s IT security capabilities. Rivel was promoted to regional IT leadership roles overseeing IT operations in Asia Pacific for four years and Europe, Middle East and Africa for a year. Her responsibilities then expanded to include IT finance. Following her promotion to vice president of IT programs, governance and compliance, she was responsible for introducing innovative AI-enabled recruiting technologies, as well developing digital products. 

Rivel graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in management information systems. She serves on the board of trustees at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and as an advisory board member for Exceptional Academy, a program that offers IT security certification training to metro Detroit-area adults with disabilities. 

About Kelly 
Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you. 

Media Contact:
Jane Stehney  
Kelly 
stehnja@kellyservices.com
248-765-6864

