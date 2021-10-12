checkAd

Kutcho Copper Nears Completion of the Feasibility Study on its High-Grade Copper-Zinc Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a final progress report on the feasibility study for its high-grade copper-zinc Project (“Project”) that is being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company), expected to be completed in early November, 2021.

Kutcho Copper President & CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: “The feasibility study has advanced rapidly in the past month, with a completion date anticipated in approximately three weeks. This study will represent the culmination of a multiyear effort to rethink, redesign and optimize the Kutcho Project to maximize the economic returns while respecting and protecting the environment in which the project would be developed. We look forward to the next steps in showcasing the benefits of this high-grade project to our stakeholders in consultation with the Tahltan and Kaska First Nations and advancing the Kutcho project through permitting and a production decision.”

The last stages of the feasibility study are focused on finalizing infrastructure engineering design, material take-offs and cost estimation. Additional components completed in the past 30 days include:

  • The open pit and underground mining plans have been finalised, and an integrated production schedule that focuses on processing highest grade material early in mine life has been developed.
  • Process engineering is at an advanced stage, with the design of a compact comminution, ore sorting and flotation circuit. The ore sorting circuit is fully integrated into the comminution circuit and allows the pre-sorting and discarding of approximately 600 tpd of low-grade material, thereby reducing the load into flotation circuit from a nominal 4,500 tpd crushed to 3,900 tpd, while maintaining a metal recovery from the ore sorting in the order of 99%.
  • The tailings management facility is designed as a fully-lined contact water and tailings storage facility, thus eliminating the need for an additional contact water dam.
  • All contact water will be treated prior to discharge to the environment or re-use in the process plant. A water management plan has been devised that allows for discharge of treated water into Kutcho Creek during the high-flow summer months.
  • The mine site access road design and cost estimation has been finalised and integrated into the feasibility study construction schedule.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kutcho Copper Nears Completion of the Feasibility Study on its High-Grade Copper-Zinc Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a final progress report on the feasibility study for its high-grade copper-zinc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...