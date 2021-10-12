Kutcho Copper Nears Completion of the Feasibility Study on its High-Grade Copper-Zinc Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a final progress report on the feasibility study for its high-grade copper-zinc Project (“Project”) that is being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company), expected to be completed in early November, 2021.



Kutcho Copper President & CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: “The feasibility study has advanced rapidly in the past month, with a completion date anticipated in approximately three weeks. This study will represent the culmination of a multiyear effort to rethink, redesign and optimize the Kutcho Project to maximize the economic returns while respecting and protecting the environment in which the project would be developed. We look forward to the next steps in showcasing the benefits of this high-grade project to our stakeholders in consultation with the Tahltan and Kaska First Nations and advancing the Kutcho project through permitting and a production decision.”