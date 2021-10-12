Kutcho Copper Nears Completion of the Feasibility Study on its High-Grade Copper-Zinc Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a final
progress report on the feasibility study for its high-grade copper-zinc Project (“Project”) that is being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (“CSA Global”, an ERM Group Company), expected to
be completed in early November, 2021.
Kutcho Copper President & CEO, Vince Sorace, commented: “The feasibility study has advanced rapidly in the past month, with a completion date anticipated in approximately three weeks. This study will represent the culmination of a multiyear effort to rethink, redesign and optimize the Kutcho Project to maximize the economic returns while respecting and protecting the environment in which the project would be developed. We look forward to the next steps in showcasing the benefits of this high-grade project to our stakeholders in consultation with the Tahltan and Kaska First Nations and advancing the Kutcho project through permitting and a production decision.”
The last stages of the feasibility study are focused on finalizing infrastructure engineering design, material take-offs and cost estimation. Additional components completed in the past 30 days include:
- The open pit and underground mining plans have been finalised, and an integrated production schedule that focuses on processing highest grade material early in mine life has been developed.
- Process engineering is at an advanced stage, with the design of a compact comminution, ore sorting and flotation circuit. The ore sorting circuit is fully integrated into the comminution circuit and allows the pre-sorting and discarding of approximately 600 tpd of low-grade material, thereby reducing the load into flotation circuit from a nominal 4,500 tpd crushed to 3,900 tpd, while maintaining a metal recovery from the ore sorting in the order of 99%.
- The tailings management facility is designed as a fully-lined contact water and tailings storage facility, thus eliminating the need for an additional contact water dam.
- All contact water will be treated prior to discharge to the environment or re-use in the process plant. A water management plan has been devised that allows for discharge of treated water into Kutcho Creek during the high-flow summer months.
- The mine site access road design and cost estimation has been finalised and integrated into the feasibility study construction schedule.
