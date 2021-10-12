checkAd

Intellia Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Highlighting In Vivo and Ex Vivo Genome Editing Advances at 2021 European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Congress

  • First data highlighting proprietary allogeneic cell engineering platform designed to overcome immune rejection for the development of therapeutic candidates to treat a variety of cancer and autoimmune diseases
  • New data on proprietary cell engineering process utilizing lipid nanoparticle-based delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 ex vivo to T cells
  • First reported consecutive in vivo gene insertion and knockout in non-human primates (NHPs) for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today announced the presentation of new data at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) meeting, taking place virtually from October 19-21, 2021.

“We are excited to share for the first time important preclinical data and new developments highlighting both our allogeneic T cell therapy platform as well as the utilization of lipid nanoparticle-based delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing components to more efficiently engineer T cells for therapeutic use,” said Intellia Chief Scientific Officer Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D. “Additionally, we will be presenting non-human primate data from our in vivo platform where we have demonstrated our ability to both insert a functional gene and inactivate a gene to treat AATD. For AATD, a genetic disease that can cause lung dysfunction and/or liver disease and which currently has no cure, our modular delivery platform provides us the optionality for patient-tailored treatments relevant to the disease manifestation. We look forward to sharing these data with the scientific community as we continue to advance our mission of delivering breakthrough genome editing treatments for people with severe diseases.”

ESGCT Annual Congress Presentations

Oral Presentations:

Title: A Novel Strategy for Off-the-shelf T Cell Therapies Evading Host T Cell and NK Cell Rejection
Abstract number: OR18
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:45 a.m. CEST
Location: Session 2c: Immunotherapy for cancer & CAR T cells
Presenting Author: Yong Zhang, Ph.D., associate director, Cell Therapy

Title: Consecutive Genome Editing in Non-Human Primate Achieves Durable Production of Human Alpha-1 Antitrypsin at Physiologic Levels and Reduction of the Homologous Native Protein

