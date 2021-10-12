checkAd

Community Redevelopment Launches Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

CRI FourOne Ventures LLC division formed to purchase performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today the launch of its Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC, which is majority owned by Community Redevelopment will purchase performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes and engage in negotiations and workouts with the mortgage holders.

The Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program complements Community Redevelopment’s existing real estate development and brokerage plans. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC intends to purchase mortgage notes at a discount from the remaining debt owed on the mortgage note and provide the workout of these assets.

CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will focus primarily on real estate obligations secured by a mortgage and a promissory note, which are held by financial institutions and institutional funds. These deep discounts will be the first step in creating the overall profit margins. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will provide numerous strategies to get these assets reperforming, or proceed with foreclosure when there are no other options to liquidate the asset at a profit. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will maintain strong relationships with industry leaders in a variety of fields to purchase note portfolios at deeply discounted rates. Ultimately, as financial institutions sell distressed notes, this provides an opportunity to invest in real estate without having to actually manage the property secured by the debt.

“We are excited to partner with Community Redevelopment as it branches off into the performing and non-performing asset market,” said Brent Collier, Investor Relations Partner at FourOne Capital Partners. “With our years of experience and knowledge in this niche asset class, we are positioned to launch this platform to a profitable position and continue making an impact in communities across the nation.”

Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment, said, “The purchase of performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes can be a highly lucrative asset class; however, it requires the same level of due diligence as any real estate transaction. The team we have assembled at CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the knowledge and experience to evaluate the note on the merits of both the note and the property on which it is secured. I believe CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the potential to be a tremendous part of Community Redevelopment's overall growth moving forward."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community Redevelopment Launches Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program CRI FourOne Ventures LLC division formed to purchase performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notesMIAMI, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...