Community Redevelopment Launches Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program

The Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program complements Community Redevelopment’s existing real estate development and brokerage plans. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC intends to purchase mortgage notes at a discount from the remaining debt owed on the mortgage note and provide the workout of these assets.

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Redevelopment (OTC: CRDV) ("the Company"), a developer and owner of community oriented real estate in urban and suburban markets with a focus on all aspects of the real estate development cycle, announced today the launch of its Performing and Non-Performing Note Management Program. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC, which is majority owned by Community Redevelopment will purchase performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes and engage in negotiations and workouts with the mortgage holders.

CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will focus primarily on real estate obligations secured by a mortgage and a promissory note, which are held by financial institutions and institutional funds. These deep discounts will be the first step in creating the overall profit margins. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will provide numerous strategies to get these assets reperforming, or proceed with foreclosure when there are no other options to liquidate the asset at a profit. CRI FourOne Ventures LLC will maintain strong relationships with industry leaders in a variety of fields to purchase note portfolios at deeply discounted rates. Ultimately, as financial institutions sell distressed notes, this provides an opportunity to invest in real estate without having to actually manage the property secured by the debt.

“We are excited to partner with Community Redevelopment as it branches off into the performing and non-performing asset market,” said Brent Collier, Investor Relations Partner at FourOne Capital Partners. “With our years of experience and knowledge in this niche asset class, we are positioned to launch this platform to a profitable position and continue making an impact in communities across the nation.”

Garfield Antonio, President of Community Redevelopment, said, “The purchase of performing and non-performing residential and commercial mortgage notes can be a highly lucrative asset class; however, it requires the same level of due diligence as any real estate transaction. The team we have assembled at CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the knowledge and experience to evaluate the note on the merits of both the note and the property on which it is secured. I believe CRI FourOne Ventures LLC has the potential to be a tremendous part of Community Redevelopment's overall growth moving forward."