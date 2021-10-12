checkAd

vTv Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Mechanistic Study Indicating No Increased Risk of Ketoacidosis with TTP399 during Acute Insulin Withdrawal in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Study achieved primary endpoint of non-inferiority on measurement of key blood ketone levels

Patients taking TTP399 reported no events of hypoglycemia, while four events of hypoglycemia were reported in the placebo arm

Start-up activities for Phase 3 program ongoing with trials expected to begin in early 2022

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, today announced positive results of a mechanistic study of TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D). The study demonstrated that patients with T1D taking TTP399 experienced no increase in ketone levels relative to placebo during a period of acute insulin withdrawal, indicating no increased risk of ketoacidosis. Consistent with previous clinical studies, improved fasting plasma glucose levels and fewer hypoglycemic events were observed in the TTP399 treated group during the week of treatment prior to the insulin withdrawal test.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve SGLT2 inhibitors as an adjunctive therapy in T1D, with concerns over the potential risks of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) in focus. DKA can lead to hospitalization and, if untreated, death. In order to address these concerns, vTv, following the FDA’s recommendation, conducted this mechanistic study to demonstrate that treatment with TTP399, a liver-selective glucokinase activator, will not result in increased production of ketones, a precursor to ketoacidosis.

“This mechanistic study confirms the hypothesis that treatment with TTP399 lowers glucose, results in less hypoglycemia, and does not increase the formation of ketones” said Jeremy Pettus, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego and an investigator for the study. “These results overcome a major hurdle faced by other potential adjunct therapies, particularly those from the SGLT2 class.”

“The results from this trial suggest that TTP399 can lower blood glucose without increasing the risk of DKA,” said Jonathan Rosen, PhD, Associate Director of Research at JDRF. “This is so important because DKA remains a challenge in people with type 1 diabetes and insulin by itself is not enough for most people with T1D to achieve optimal health outcomes—we need safe, effective adjunctive therapies to complement insulin.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

vTv Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Mechanistic Study Indicating No Increased Risk of Ketoacidosis with TTP399 during Acute Insulin Withdrawal in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes Study achieved primary endpoint of non-inferiority on measurement of key blood ketone levels Patients taking TTP399 reported no events of hypoglycemia, while four events of hypoglycemia were reported in the placebo arm Start-up activities for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM INDEPENENT, DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL OF PAINSHIELD
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
PAOG Set To Realize First CBD Nutraceutical Sales In Q4 With Rapid Revenue Growth Expected To ...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of The NorthStar OCT Posterior Cervical Fixation System
WISeKey’s Blockchain-Based Solutions Offer Decentralized Trust to Unlock a Decentralized Internet ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes Construction Loan with Sound Capital for $20,129,000 on ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...