NFI receives order for 20 next-generation, zero-emission, electric New Flyer transit buses from Long Beach Transit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mass mobility solutions, today announced that Long Beach Transit (“LBT”) has ordered 20 next-generation battery-electric thirty-five-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses from NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) under a three-year contract. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) funds.

Long Beach Transit provides public transportation to more than 23 million customers annually in southeastern Los Angeles County and northwestern Orange County. LBT plans to lower its environmental impact over the next 10 years by converting its fleet to 100% alternative fuels by the end of 2021, and to zero-emission within the next decade. As a California transit agency, LBT must meet the California Air Resources Board’s (“CARB”) Innovative Clean Transit Regulation, requiring all California agencies to transition to zero-emission bus fleets by 2040.

“NFI has delivered more than 270 vehicles to Long Beach Transit since 1995, and we are pleased to support Long Beach Transit's evolution to a zero-emission fleet with our Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus – which harnesses the latest technological advancements on the market,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “These high-performance buses will provide efficient and sustainable mobility to Long Beach Transit and its customers, will enhance the passenger experience, and will improve air quality in the greater California region.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

