Skylight Health Bolsters Value-Based Care Capability as Industry Veteran Greg Sieman Joins Leadership Team

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce Greg Sieman as senior vice president (SVP) of marketing and communications.



Mr. Sieman was SVP of Marketing at Oak Street Health, and, more recently, the chief revenue & communications officer at Lifespace Communities.

He has a strong track record of driving business while creating meaningful social change, having generated 40% of his former company’s patient base through direct-to-consumer acquisition tactics and creative strategy.

With his guidance and commitment to clinic partnership, Greg expects to contribute to the organic growth of value-based care members including Medicare and Medicare Advantage.



“Greg’s commitment to preventative primary care and his passion to bring accessible healthcare to underserved communities aligns with our mission to change the way healthcare works across the United States,” said Prad Sekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylight Health. “We believe the future of healthcare goes well beyond the traditional scope, and Greg is the right person to align our messaging and execute on our mission to change how US healthcare works. We welcome him to the team and are confident he will have a positive impact on our growth.”

“The quality of healthcare in America today isn’t what it should or could be. Skylight Health is addressing this problem head-on by creating an integrated model that improves patient experiences and outcomes, all while reducing costs and improving margins,” said Greg Sieman. “I feel very fortunate and excited to join the team at such a pivotal point in their growth and see tremendous upside for the future as we launch a value-based care model where the patient is truly at the center.”

ABOUT SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations.