Otonomy Announces Publication of Phase 1/2 Trial Results Showing Tinnitus Improvement in Patients Receiving OTO-313

  • Results published in Otology & Neurotology, a leading journal in field
  • OTO-313 was well-tolerated and demonstrated a statistically significant higher proportion of responders than placebo across consecutive visits (Weeks 4 and 8)
  • Patient enrollment in Phase 2 trial is ongoing with results expected in mid-2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the publication of its OTO-313 Phase 1/2 clinical trial results in Otology & Neurotology, a leading peer-reviewed journal in otolaryngology. These are the first published results to demonstrate a reduction in tinnitus severity for a drug treatment compared to placebo using the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI), a clinically-validated instrument.

“Publication of these positive clinical results is an important milestone for the millions of people suffering from tinnitus, which can negatively impact sleep and relaxation, disrupt life at work and home, and create feelings of distress and anxiety,” said David Baguley, Professor of Hearing Sciences at the University of Nottingham, former Head of Audiology at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and an internationally recognized tinnitus expert who is a co-author on the publication. “This is also an encouraging moment for clinicians who currently lack any drug therapy to reduce the severity of tinnitus that patients experience. I am particularly pleased to see the good concurrence between TFI and the other endpoint measures at multiple timepoints for responders in this trial, which demonstrates a robust treatment benefit.”

"Availability of the Phase 1/2 trial results is constructive for our efforts to maintain the favorable pace of patient enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2 trial that is on-track with our anticipated timing for results in mid-2022,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy.

The exploratory efficacy cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial included 31 evaluable patients with persistent unilateral tinnitus of at least moderate severity based on the TFI. Patients were randomized to a single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 or placebo (1:1 randomization) and then followed for 8 weeks. In the trial, 43% of OTO-313 patients reported a clinically meaningful improvement on the TFI at both Week 4 and Week 8 compared to 13% of placebo patients (ad hoc p-value < 0.05). Furthermore, OTO-313 patients who were TFI responders also reported improvements in tinnitus loudness and annoyance levels, and improvement in the Patient Global Impression of Change.

