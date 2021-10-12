Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit at 1:45PM ET on Tuesday, October 19.



The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.