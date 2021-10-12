Kaleido Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating
inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis, today announced that CEO Dan Menichella will present a company overview at
the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit at 1:45PM ET on Tuesday, October 19.
The webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors & Media section of Kaleido’s website at https://investors.kaleido.com/events-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.
Contacts:
Kaleido Biosciences
William Duke, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
617-890-5772
william.duke@kaleido.com
Investors and Media
Kotaro Yoshida
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
kaleido@argotpartners.com
0 Kommentare