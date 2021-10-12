checkAd

Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Gene Therapy Quality Leader Jon Voss as Vice President, Head of Quality

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the appointment of Jon Voss as Vice President, Head of Quality. Mr. Voss, who has been advising the Company as a consultant, will now serve in a leadership role to further strengthen Abeona’s quality system and oversee all quality functions.

“Jon is a proven technical leader with a strong track record of successful quality oversight that includes chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC)-related and clinical functions for gene therapies,” said Dr. Vish Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., Head of Research & Clinical Development and CEO-elect at Abeona. “Jon’s extensive experience in these critical areas will be invaluable as we focus on bringing our therapies to patients as expeditiously as possible.”

Mr. Voss has over 30 years of U.S. and international quality experience in gene therapy, small molecule, biological drug, and medical device products, with unique expertise in moving companies from the development to commercial stage. Previously, Mr. Voss served as Executive Vice President Global Quality at Cellectis SA, where he built Cellectis’ global quality organization to support the UCART (Universal Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cells) clinical programs. Mr. Voss has also served in multiple senior quality roles within Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Generation Bio Co., and Genzyme Corporation. Mr. Voss received a Master of Science in biomedical engineering from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Davis.

Mr. Voss’s appointment follows the recent addition by the Company of gene and biopharmaceutical industry veterans with deep operational expertise across the areas of clinical development, regulatory, and quality to prepare for the potential of two Biologics License Application (BLA) submissions for EB-101 and adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy ABO-102 currently in pivotal studies.

About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s clinical programs include EB-101, its investigational autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel investigational AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company’s development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully integrated gene and cell therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study and is capable of clinical and planned commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

