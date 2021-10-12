QEP Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, stated, “Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for QEP. This move will increase our exposure within the investment community and provide greater access to stockholders seeking to take part in QEP’s growth. This move also demonstrates our commitment to delivering a high standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance."

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the Pink Market to the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets, and will begin trading today on the OTCQX under its existing symbol, “QEPC.”

The OTCQX market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of established investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Qualifying to be traded on the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for QEP on www.otcmarkets.com.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Vitrex, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, Homelux, Capitol and XPS Foam. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group include Harris, Kraus and Naturally Aged Flooring.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth plans, stockholder value, investment community exposure and credibility, and access and visibility to stockholders Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

