Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery, Furthering Bionano’s Vision of Creating the Most Comprehensive Variant Analysis Platform in Genomics

Designed to accelerate the adoption of optical genome mapping (OGM) with the integration of BioDiscovery’s N x Clinical software solution for variant analysis

Adds a world-class team, software and bioinformatics capabilities to address a broad range of applications in cancer and genetic diseases





Brings potential for significant new growth opportunities in life science research and the clinical setting upon launch of an advanced N x Clinical solution that integrates OGM, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray technologies





Clinical solution that integrates OGM, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and microarray technologies Bionano to host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, October 12, at 8:30 a.m. ET



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a leading software company with best-in-class solutions for analysis, interpretation and reporting of genomics data. The transaction is expected to accelerate and broaden Bionano’s market leadership in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis. As a result of the transaction, Soheil Shams, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioDiscovery, will join Bionano’s leadership team as Chief Informatics Officer.

“Over the last twenty years, BioDiscovery’s talented team has developed best-in-class software solutions to enable broader adoption of genomics technologies. N x Clinical is one of the most promising tools that integrates NGS and microarray data across the genome in one consolidated view, and we are thrilled to welcome Soheil and his team to Bionano as we work to transform the way the world sees the genome," said Erik Holmlin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bionano Genomics. “This acquisition accelerates our efforts to make OGM ubiquitous by enabling us to simplify the assessment of clinically-relevant variants in cytogenomics applications, potentially reducing interpretation time per sample and expanding our reach into the discovery and translational research markets where the combination of NGS and OGM can reveal more answers in genetic disease and cancer research.”

Dr. Shams added, “I believe Bionano Genomics is a natural fit for BioDiscovery, with a shared passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience and revealing all answers across the genome. Bionano’s Saphyr system, which delivers OGM data today, enables Bionano to offer the most comprehensive genome analysis by combining NGS with OGM data in one integrated workflow so all variants across the genome, from single base to full chromosomes, can be assessed for better insights towards elevating human health.”