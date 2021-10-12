Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Monday 11 October 2021:

- excluding income, 1077.7p

- including income, 1081.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1067.2p

- including income, 1071.1p

