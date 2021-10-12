checkAd

Dynatronics Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • LD Micro Main Event: October 13, 2021
  • Q4 Investor Summit: November 16-17, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences to provide an update on recent business highlights.

  • LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021:

John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics Corporation, will present virtually at the LD Micro Main Event conference on October 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET on Track #2. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website under the Events & Presentations subtab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/corporate_document/1982. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

  • Q4 Investor Summit on November 16-17, 2021:

John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics Corporation, and other members of the company's leadership team will participate in the virtual Q4 Investor Summit conference on November 16-17, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present in a virtual group format at this conference. Institutional investors, family offices, and publishing analysts may request one-on-one meetings with Dynatronics throughout the event. Please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact Skyler Black of Dynatronics Corporation or Jeff Christensen of Darrow Associates.

The company's group presentation for the Investor Summit is scheduled for November 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the group presentation can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website under the Events & Presentations subtab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/corporate_document/1982. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

The presentation slides for these investor conferences will be made available to the public on Dynatronics' Investor Relations website prior to the presentation.

About Dynatronics Corporation
Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

CONTACT:
Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
ir@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen, Managing Director
(703) 297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667645/Dynatronics-Corporation-Announces-Pa ...

